Spacey accuser denies deleting texts about alleged groping

A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday, July 5, that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a Massachusetts resort island bar in 2016 denied Monday deleting or altering any text messages from the night of the alleged assault.

The man was ordered to testify after he failed to turn over the phone he used that night to the defense and then said it was lost. Spacey's lawyers say the man deleted messages from his phone that would support the two-time Oscar winner's claims of innocence and then provided investigators with manipulated screenshots of conversations from that night.

The accuser, speaking publicly for the first time, said he gave police what he had "available" to him "at the time" and did not manipulate any of the messages.

"I have no knowledge of any deletions of messages on my phone," the man said.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are the victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly.

The man's lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, said they cannot find the phone, but were able to retrieve a copy of its contents that had been backed up to a computer.

An officer said he recalls giving the phone back to the man's father, but neither the accuser nor his parents remember that, Garabedian said.

Spacey's lawyer said a backup copy of the phone is not enough.

"None of that answers the central question, which is: Where is the actual phone? That's what we want. That's what we're entitled to and we still don't have it," attorney Alan Jackson said.

Spacey was not required to attend Monday's hearing, and he did not appear.

The accuser's testimony comes days after the man voluntarily and without explanation dismissed a lawsuit that he had filed against the actor about a week earlier.

Garabedian said Monday that the man dropped the civil case because he's on an "emotional rollercoaster" and wants to focus on the criminal matter.

"He only wanted one roller coaster ride at a time. The criminal case is enough," Garabedian said.

Spacey, who has denied the groping the teen, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January. His lawyers have accused the man of lying in the hopes of winning money in a civil case against Spacey.

The man told police he went over to talk to Spacey after his shift ended at the Club Car because he wanted to get a picture with the actor. He said Spacey bought him several drinks and tried to persuade him to come home with him before unzipping the man's pants and groping him for about three minutes.

The accuser told police he tried to move Spacey's hands, but the groping continued, and he didn't know what to do because he didn't want to get in trouble for drinking because he was underage. The man said he fled when Spacey went to the bathroom.