Sparks police fatally shoot suspect they'd contacted earlier

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police shot and killed a domestic disturbance suspect they'd questioned 90 minutes earlier about a report of an intoxicated, suicidal man.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting at about 7 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood a few blocks northeast of the intersection of North McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way.

Sparks police spokesman Damon O'Connell said in a statement Monday that officers responded to a report of an intoxicated, suicidal subject at about 5:30 p.m. but he indicated he wasn't suicidal and they determined he didn't meet legal requirements to take him into custody.

O'Connell said officers responding to a disturbance call returned to the location at 6:58 p.m. and made contact with the same man "which ultimately" led to the officer-involved shooting now under investigation by the Washoe County sheriff's office.

No other details have been released.