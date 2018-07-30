Spokane Valley arrest wanted man who rammed patrol car

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Spokane Valley police have arrested a man who they say rammed a patrol car and fled last week after he was stopped by a police officer.

Police say they found 38-year-old Shane Pariseau in a hotel room in downtown Spokane Sunday. They took him into custody with the help of a police dog.

KREM-TV reports that Pariseau had a felony warrant for his arrest. A police officer stopped him Wednesday. Police say he put his car in reverse, rammed into the patrol car and took off.

A state Department of Corrections website shows that an arrest warrant was issued in May for Pariseau concerning drug violations.