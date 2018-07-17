Photo: Silvia Boratti / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm
Two Spokane-area massage parlors employing only Chinese workers are under investigation on suspicion of promoting prostitution, human trafficking, practicing without a license and money laundering.
Seattle's citywide stats, from January through December 2017:
Homicide: 27
Rape: 243
Robbery: 1,537
Aggravated assault: 2,482
Arson: 139
Burglary: 7,728
Theft: 26,548
Car theft: 3,613
Now see the numbers and priorities for your neighborhood. If you want to figure out which "micro community" you live in, enter your address at this link.
Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM
Alki
Homicide: 1
Rape: 1
Robbery: 2
Aggravated assault: 10
Arson: 0
Burglary: 36
Theft: 117
Vehicle theft: 36
SPD's micro-community priorities: Staff area with a full bike team; establish emphasis patrol; develop a weekly report on property crime and maintain a persistent property crime offender database; address unsafe driving and parking along Alki Avenue Southwest and surrounding area.
Ballard North
Rape: 4
Robbery: 19
Aggravated assault: 35
Arson: 4
Burglary: 184
Theft: 533
Vehicle theft: 86
SPD's micro-community priorities: Maintain burglary enforcement and perform community outreach regarding commercial and home security measures; educate community about car and RV camping; enforce parking laws; deploy emphasis patrols in high-narcotic areas; schedule narcotics operations
Ballard South
Rape: 4
Robbery: 41
Aggravated assault: 67
Arson: 7
Burglary: 357
Theft: 905
Vehicle theft: 141
SPD's micro-community priorities: Continue making burglary and car prowl arrests; educate community and campers about RV camping; deploy emphasis patrols to ensure safety in area parks; monitor unsanctioned encampments; collaborate with the city in cleaning up after negligent campers.
Belltown
Rape: 6
Robbery: 40
Aggravated assault: 77
Arson: 2
Burglary: 189
Theft: 1,101
Vehicle theft: 29
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use data analysis to pinpoint car prowl hot spots; perform buy-and-busts in high narcotic areas; clean up after homeless camps with other city and state agencies.
Bitter Lake
Rape: 5
Robbery: 25
Aggravated assault: 50
Arson: 5
Burglary: 181
Theft: 491
Vehicle theft: 53
SPD's micro-community priorities: Continue burglary and car prowl arrests; educate community on property and car security; deploy emphasis patrols in high-narcotic areas; enlist state Department of Corrections to round up offenders for DOC violations.
Capitol Hill
Rape: 13
Robbery: 105
Aggravated assault: 194
Arson: 4
Burglary: 549
Theft: 1,368
Vehicle theft: 137
SPD's micro-community priorities: Conduct high-visibility patrols in frequented graffiti spots; report illegal dumping to Seattle Public Utilities; ensure people suffering mental crises have a case manager; train all East Precinct officers in de-escalation tactics; identify problem parking areas with Parking Enforcement, local businesses and the city Department of Transportation.
Central Area/Squire Park
Rape: 4
Robbery: 36
Aggravated assault: 77
Arson: 2
Burglary: 179
Theft: 435
Vehicle theft: 100
SPD's micro-community priorities: Increase visibility in car prowl, shooting and gang hot spots; document and report littering and illegal dumping; use data to focus on high-burglary areas.
Columbia City
Rape: 0
Robbery: 13
Aggravated assault: 23
Arson: 1
Burglary: 57
Theft: 109
Vehicle theft: 46
SPD's micro-community priorities: Distribute pamphlets in high car prowl areas; perform robbery emphasis and eliminate hiding spots.
Commercial Duwamish
Homicide: 0
Rape: 0
Robbery: 1
Aggravated assault: 4
Arson: 0
Burglary: 3
Theft: 16
Vehicle theft: 14
SPD's micro-community priorities: n/a
Commercial Harbor Island
Homicide: 0
Rape: 0
Robbery: 0
Aggravated assault: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 5
Theft: 11
Vehicle theft: 1
SPD's micro-community priorities: n/a
Downtown Commercial
Rape: 17
Robbery: 217
Aggravated assault: 229
Arson: 8
Burglary: 329
Theft: 2,968
Vehicle theft: 58
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use emphasis patrols to address "civility issues" such as illegal vending; track reports of suspicious people or gatherings that might be involved in drug dealing; pinpoint car prowl hot spots and use a combination of marked and unmarked units to apprehend suspects; conduct buy-and-bust operations; help clean up homeless camps.
Eastlake - East
Rape: 0
Robbery: 2
Aggravated assault: 2
Arson: 0
Burglary: 10
Theft: 51
Vehicle theft: 10
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify and detain known car theft suspects; locate problematic roadways for traffic enforcement and enlist SDOT for road improvements; direct patrols to high car-prowl areas; collaborate with Parking Enforcement on signage issues and enforce parking infractions; identify active burglars.
Fauntleroy Southwest
Rape: 1
Robbery: 5
Aggravated assault: 13
Arson: 0
Burglary: 26
Theft: 127
Vehicle theft: 23
SPD's micro-community priorities: Curb homeless loitering by enforcing park hours and directing people to services; deploy emphasis patrols to Lincoln Park to address juvenile drinking, car prowls and drug use; work to strengthen noise ordinances to address motorcycle noise from early morning ferry; develop persistent offender databases for property crime offenders.
First Hill
Rape: 20
Robbery: 35
Aggravated assault: 96
Arson: 5
Burglary: 266
Theft: 502
Vehicle theft: 58
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify problem areas for littering and dumping; curb loitering by informing businesses on SPD's Trespass Warning Program; communicate with crisis clinic about mental health crises; identify problem parking areas and issues with signage and zoning; deploy foot beat patrols during nightlife hours.
Fremont
Rape: 3
Robbery: 19
Aggravated assault: 28
Arson: 5
Burglary: 201
Theft: 449
Vehicle theft: 93
SPD's micro-community priorities: Continue to make car prowl and burglary arrests; increase visibility in criminal hot spots.
Genesee
Rape: 0
Robbery: 5
Aggravated assault: 8
Arson: 0
Burglary: 9
Theft: 51
Vehicle theft: 14
SPD's micro-community priorities: Increase visibility in areas susceptible to shootings; increase traffic enforcement to curb speeding; conduct robbery-emphasis patrols.
Georgetown
Rape: 2
Robbery: 13
Aggravated assault: 34
Arson: 4
Burglary: 133
Theft: 306
Vehicle theft: 67
SPD's micro-community priorities: Coordinate with metal recyclers to curb metal thefts; conduct high-visibility patrols in areas frequented by prostitutes; coordinate with city and state agencies to address unauthorized homeless encampments.
Greenwood
Rape: 11
Robbery: 30
Aggravated assault: 55
Arson: 4
Burglary: 193
Theft: 606
Vehicle theft: 82
SPD's micro-community priorities: Follow up on burglary investigations; educate people on and enforce car camping laws; increase visibility in car prowl hot spots; increase visibility in parks to curb public drug use; conduct vice operations to crack down on prostitution; educate prostitutes on intervention services.
High Point
Rape: 0
Robbery: 10
Aggravated assault: 31
Arson: 3
Burglary: 38
Theft: 189
Vehicle theft: 44
SPD's micro-community priorities: Curb homeless loitering by enforcing parks hours and trespassing laws; work with city agencies to refer homeless residents to services; maintain visibility in parks to cut vandalism and loitering; maintain persistent offender database for property crimes; conduct premise checks at 35th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Morgan Street to curtail criminal activity.
Highland Park
Rape: 2
Robbery: 9
Aggravated assault: 30
Arson: 1
Burglary: 85
Theft: 229
Vehicle theft: 92
SPD's micro-community priorities: Collaborate with other city agencies to curtail drug use in area parks; maintain persistent offender database for property crimes; develop weekly report on auto theft and recovery hot spots; patrol school areas and watch for traffic and speeding hazards.
Chinatown/International District
Rape: 2
Robbery: 69
Aggravated assault: 74
Arson: 1
Burglary: 109
Theft: 1,181
Vehicle theft: 34
SPD's micro-community priorities: Collaborate with businesses to curtail aggressive panhandling; work with local businesses to identify drug sale hot spots; conduct high-visibility patrols; identify and document graffiti and littering.
Judkins Park
Rape: 3
Robbery: 20
Aggravated assault: 44
Arson: 3
Burglary: 87
Theft: 206
Vehicle theft: 25
SPD's micro-community priorities: Deploy patrols and premise checks to high car-theft areas; detain known car prowlers; collaborate with Department of Corrections and SPD Gang Unit to identify and track gang members; use data to focus efforts on burglary hot spots.
Lake City
Rape: 10
Robbery: 40
Aggravated assault: 69
Arson: 5
Burglary: 204
Theft: 560
Vehicle theft: 136
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use increased patrols and community outreach to curtail burglaries; work with business owners and residents on graffiti issues and garbage removal; employ outreach to Nathan Hale High School regarding students' lunchtime behavior; board up vacant buildings and enforce trespassing laws.
Lakewood/Seward Park
Rape: 1
Robbery: 3
Aggravated assault: 8
Arson: 1
Burglary: 42
Theft: 169
Vehicle theft: 38
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use bike patrols to address disturbances at park; educate public on protecting property against burglary; offer education regarding door-to-door solicitors.
Madison Park
Rape: 0
Robbery: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Arson: 0
Burglary: 21
Theft: 96
Vehicle theft: 12
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify and locate auto theft suspects; offer car prowl prevention tips to community; identify problem parking areas; identify known burglars and engage in high-visibility patrolling.
Magnolia
Rape: 0
Robbery: 11
Aggravated assault: 16
Arson: 7
Burglary: 167
Theft: 473
Vehicle theft: 47
SPD's micro-community priorities: Work with city agencies to curb illegal camping on city property; report crime-trend information on social media; improve signage to curtail RV and car camping on residential streets and in industrial areas.
Mid Beacon Hill
Rape: 1
Robbery: 17
Aggravated assault: 22
Arson: 6
Burglary: 84
Theft: 145
Vehicle theft: 83
SPD's micro-community priorities: Educate the public regarding panhandling; monitor areas prone to gun violence and share intelligence with other units; provide weekly analysis on street robberies.
Miller Park
Rape: 1
Robbery: 8
Aggravated assault: 10
Arson: 2
Burglary: 84
Theft: 192
Vehicle theft: 36
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify and detain known car prowlers and vehicle thieves; collaborate with Parking Enforcement to address parking issues.
Montlake/Portage Bay
Rape: 0
Robbery: 1
Aggravated assault: 8
Arson: 2
Burglary: 55
Theft: 187
Vehicle theft: 29
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify and locate auto theft suspects; improve bicycle safety through enforcement and possible roadway improvements; use best practices while investigating car prowls and burglaries.
New Holly
Rape: 2
Robbery: 15
Aggravated assault: 18
Arson: 2
Burglary: 22
Theft: 101
Vehicle theft: 29
SPD's micro-community priorities: Provide education in high car-prowl and burglary areas; conduct emphases in areas prone to gun violence and street robberies; deploy foot beat in and around King Plaza and light rail.
North Admiral
Rape: 2
Robbery: 14
Aggravated assault: 13
Arson: 3
Burglary: 61
Theft: 291
Vehicle theft: 47
SPD's micro-community priorities: Deploy enforcement at Hamilton Viewpoint Park to curb juvenile drinking, reckless driving and loitering; work with city agencies to address homelessness; develop weekly reports and persistent offender databases for property crimes; collaborate with SDOT and the City Attorney on speeding and traffic concerns on California Avenue.
North Beacon Hill
Rape: 1
Robbery: 35
Aggravated assault: 50
Arson: 1
Burglary: 69
Theft: 290
Vehicle theft: 86
SPD's micro-community priorities: High-visibility patrols in areas with narcotic activity; increased speeding enforcement; track street robberies and remove hiding spots.
Northgate
Rape: 16
Robbery: 113
Aggravated assault: 133
Arson: 8
Burglary: 315
Theft: 1,838
Vehicle theft: 213
SPD's micro-community priorities: Deploy patrol vehicle with automatic license plate reader on all shifts; increase police visibility; enforce RV camping and unsanctioned encampment laws; use speed limit warning sign in problem areas; work with county to ensure pedestrians have safe access to bus stops.
Phinney Ridge
Rape: 2
Robbery: 6
Aggravated assault: 7
Arson: 2
Burglary: 94
Theft: 386
Vehicle theft: 46
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use public education visible patrols to crack down on car thefts, burglaries and car prowls; monitor unsanctioned encampments.
Pigeon Point
Rape: 0
Robbery: 0
Aggravated assault: 2
Arson: 0
Burglary: 7
Theft: 31
Vehicle theft: 8
SPD's micro-community priorities: Identify patterns of littering and dumping; monitor and report property crime patterns; use automated license plate readers for car thefts; enforce speeding and erratic driving laws around the Pathfinder School; conduct premise checks at transient camps and greenbelt areas; work with city agencies, residents and businesses to curb violent crime.
Pioneer Square
Rape: 4
Robbery: 33
Aggravated assault: 84
Arson: 0
Burglary: 53
Theft: 286
Vehicle theft: 16
SPD's micro-community priorities: Work with community members to address ongoing crime at Fortson Square and Second Avenue Extension South and South Washington Street; divert chronic drug offenders to social services; increase police presence in neighborhood; clean up homeless camps; conduct buy-and-busts to curb drug sales.
Queen Anne
Rape: 5
Robbery: 39
Aggravated assault: 79
Arson: 1
Burglary: 602
Theft: 1,441
Vehicle theft: 183
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use social media to educate residents about burglaries and car thefts; use data to analyze theft and car prowl trends; clean up homeless camps.
Rainier Beach
Rape: 3
Robbery: 21
Aggravated assault: 36
Arson: 4
Burglary: 41
Theft: 157
Vehicle theft: 61
SPD's micro-community priorities: Maintain active presence in areas most affected by gun violence; use several units to crack down on street-level drug dealing; work with businesses to curtail street robberies and track robbery trends; collaborate with youth-oriented groups to curb youth violence.
Roosevelt/Ravenna
Rape: 2
Robbery: 35
Aggravated assault: 39
Arson: 9
Burglary: 317
Theft: 1,283
Vehicle theft: 174
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use automatic license plate readers on all shifts; improve visibility to curb property crime; educate public about car camping and transient encampment laws and their constraints; deploy emphasis patrols in parks, especially during warmer weather.
South Lake Union/Cascade
Rape: 16
Robbery: 74
Aggravated assault: 116
Arson: 7
Burglary: 316
Theft: 1,148
Vehicle theft: 63
SPD's micro-community priorities: Work with Seattle City Light in improving lighting at night; perform buy-and-busts to curb narcotic activity; monitor vacant properties and increase presence in Cascade Park area to address homeless safety and squatting; encourage those involved in drugs to access shelter and rehabilitation services; enforce low-level offenses, such as liquor and camping rules.
Sodo
Rape: 6
Robbery: 31
Aggravated assault: 64
Arson: 4
Burglary: 79
Theft: 456
Vehicle theft: 75
SPD's micro-community priorities: Clamp down on commercial burglaries; use patrolling to curb drug use, drug dealing and public drinking and urination; patrol sporting events for vandalism, urination and littering.
South Beacon Hill
Rape: 1
Robbery: 5
Aggravated assault: 8
Arson: 1
Burglary: 55
Theft: 43
Vehicle theft: 15
SPD's micro-community priorities: Monitor Benefit Park for "occasional negative behavior;" employ block watches to educate public about home security and burglary prevention.
South Park
Rape: 0
Robbery: 7
Aggravated assault: 22
Arson: 2
Burglary: 75
Theft: 126
Vehicle theft: 61
SPD's micro-community priorities: Work with city agencies to crack down on drug houses; continue active patrolling at 12th Avenue South and South Donovan Street; seek grants to clean up areas of concern; track and report property crime statistics; work with others in designing building walls and surfaces not conducive to graffiti and vandalism; clean graffiti and trash with city and private services; patrol parks and Duwamish Trail.
University District
Rape: 12
Robbery: 58
Aggravated assault: 87
Arson: 4
Burglary: 552
Theft: 1,057
Vehicle theft: 127
SPD's micro-community priorities: Educate community about homeless encampment laws and their limits; patrol and monitor homeless camps; deploy emphasis patrols in open air drug sales areas; perform buy-and-bust operations; work with Sheriff's Office and University of Washington PD to curb street robberies; use speed warning signs in problem areas.
Wallingford
Rape: 4
Robbery: 14
Aggravated assault: 29
Arson: 0
Burglary: 188
Theft: 535
Vehicle theft: 94
SPD's micro-community priorities: Use patrols and public education to curb burglaries; educate car campers on city parking laws; clean up after negligent campers; deploy emphasis patrols at local parks.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two Spokane-area massage parlors employing only Chinese workers are under investigation on suspicion of promoting prostitution, human trafficking, practicing without a license and money laundering.
Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security and the Washington State Patrol contend that women who work at the two parlors speak little-to-no English and are required to petition customers for sexual activity.
The information was contained in a search warrant filed Monday in Spokane County Superior Court.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Kelan D. Johnson, who owns the parlors, denied the allegations. He has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
Law enforcement officers conducted an undercover operation at one of the parlors last week.
Court documents allege law officers have received multiple complaints about prostitution at the parlors.
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com