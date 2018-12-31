Spokane police investigate man's suspicious death

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police say the death of a 62-year-old man found in his Spokane home is suspicious.

The Spokesman-Review reports fire department personnel found Richard White dead last week after a social worker called 911, reporting she had been unable to reach him or 54-year-old James Fowler, who also lived in the home.

According to a search warrant, both men had been diagnosed with "advanced medical ailments" and were under the care of the social worker.

Officers found White's body on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. The body's condition indicated White had been dead for several days.

The warrant says an officer questioned Fowler, who "either truly believed, or acted like, he did not know that White was deceased."

Fowler was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

