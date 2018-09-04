Springfield businessman pleads not guilty to molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield businessman has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of child molestation.

Edward Amberg was formally arraigned Tuesday on the charges, which involve allegations from 2008 involving a child under the age of 14 at the time.

Amberg is the founder of Amberg Entertainment, which rents such entertainment as bounce houses, rock walls, carnival-style rides. He also has volunteered with YMCA's Camp Wakonda, the Boy Scouts and the Salvaation rmy,

Amberg Entertainment was sold to McShane Enterprises in 2014. Amberg has been placed on administrative leave.

KYTV reports Amberg is out of jail on $10,000 bond.

