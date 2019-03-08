https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Springfield-man-sentenced-to-life-for-abusing-13672926.php
Springfield man sentenced to life for abusing children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 63-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to two life sentences for sexually abusing young children.
Bruce Cagle pleaded guilty last year to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy for abuse involving two 8-year-old girls more than a decade ago.
The Springfield News-Leader reports while that case was ending two additional people came forward to say he had abused them decades ago.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, all four victims addressed Cagle about the trauma of his abuse before Judge Thomas Mountjoy sentenced him.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
