St. Louis County man charged in killing of alleged thief

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been charged in the shooting death earlier this week of a man believed to be trying to steal a motorcycle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Neville Wright was charged Friday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and a weapons count.

Police say Wright fatally shot 31-year-old Thomas Hearst Jr. on Wednesday.

Police say Hearst and another person had gone to an apartment complex to steal a motorcycle and were confronted by Wright and the motorcycle's owner. Police say Wright and the bike owner got into a car and chased a black pickup truck carrying Hearst onto a dead-end street. Police say Wright got out of the car, fired a warning shot in the air and then shot Hearst through the windshield as Hearst tried to run away.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com