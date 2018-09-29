St. Louis-area lawyer guilty in fatal street racing crash

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A jury has found a personal injury lawyer in suburban St. Louis guilty of causing a woman's 2016 death by street racing another car.

The St. Louis Post-Distpatch reports that a jury found 45-year-old Scott Bailey guilty Friday of second-degree manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old Kathleen Koutroubis. Prosecutors said Bailey had been racing his Ford Mustang GT against a black BMW on Lindbergh Boulevard on the night of July 8, 2016, when the BMW slammed into the back of Koutroubis' SUV, which was then hit by Bailey's car. Police say the black boxes of the cars showed they were traveling between 114 mph and 121 mph in the seconds before the crash.

Bailey's attorneys had argued he was simply trying to pass the BMW when the crash happened.

Bailey faces up to seven years in prison when he's sentenced in November. Bailey plans to appeal.

