St. Louis police fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a St. Louis police officer fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at the officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Police Chief John Hayden says the confrontation happened around 5 a.m. Sunday after a man sped away from officers trying to pull him over for a traffic violation.

The fleeing car crashed and the driver ran. When officers caught up to him, they tried to use a stun gun on him, but then he pointed a gun at the officer.

The man was shot several times in the torso and died at a hospital.

The suspect was not immediately identified. Hayden said officers found two types of suspected drugs in his car.