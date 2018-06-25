St. Louis store owner dies 2 years after he was shot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The owner of a corner store in St. Louis has died two years after he was shot, and police are classifying his death as a homicide.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Maher Jaouni was behind the counter of Sam's St. Louis Packing Co. when he was shot on June 9, 2016, as part of an ongoing feud. The shooting left Jaouni paralyzed from the neck down.

Police learned on Friday that Jaouni had died, and his death was attributed to injuries suffered in the shooting. He was 45.

Assault charges initially filed against two men were dismissed.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com