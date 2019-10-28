St. Paul woman arrested in suspicious death of man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul woman is under arrest after police found a man dead in an apartment in the Como Park neighborhood.

Police say they were investigating another case early Sunday morning, but no one answered the door at the apartment. Officers entered the apartment and found the man dead under suspicious circumstances.

Police interviewed people who were with the man overnight Saturday and were able to establish a suspect. A 37-year-old woman has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail.