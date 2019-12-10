https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Stabbing-leaves-15-year-old-dead-11-year-old-14895842.php Stabbing leaves 15-year-old dead, 11-year-old injured Published 12:18 pm EST, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Most Popular 1 Bridgeport man arrested in Brooklawn Country Club incident 2 Bridgeport residents charged with Fairfield tire theft 3 No life-threatening injuries in Stamford head-on crash 4 Police: 3 shot Friday night in Bridgeport 5 Firefighter’s death is reminder of dangers from ‘occupational... 6 Fatal crash victim identified: Fairfield Police 7 Driver dead after hitting parked car, tree in Fairfield View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.