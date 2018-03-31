State: Casino worker preyed on addicts, laundered $1.5M

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Gambling Commission says a couple suspected of providing $300,000 in loans to people with gambling problems at a Tukwila casino and then threatening them in order to collect the debt have been arrested.

The News Tribune reports the 45-year-old employee and her 27-year-old boyfriend are also charged with laundering about $1.5 million through Macau Casino. Authorities are working to determine the source of the $1.5 million.

Authorities believe Macau Casino's general manager was aware of the activities. His gambling license was suspended.

A statement released Friday by the commission said that the agency and police have received numerous complaints of loansharking and money laundering at the casino over the past two years.

The suspects were booked into jail and face charges of collection of unlawful debt, money laundering and use of extortionate means to collect extensions of credit.

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com