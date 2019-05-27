State, Kiel police investigate deaths of 3

KIEL, Wis. (AP) — State agents are helping Kiel police investigate the deaths of three people.

Police say officers responded to an emergency call to a home Sunday about 7 p.m. When they arrived, officers were unable to make contact with anyone in the house. Police entered the home and found three people dead.

Authorities haven't released the circumstances surrounding the deaths or the genders or ages of those involved. The state Division of Criminal Investigation is working the case.

Officials say they don't believe the public is in danger, but did not explain why.