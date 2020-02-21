State Patrol settles with Anti-Trump protester for $105K

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump.

Kieran Moulton Shell claimed in a federal lawsuit filed last year that he was the “victim of a blatantly false pretextual” arrest during pro- and anti-Trump rallies March 4, 2017, in Olympia.

Shell says he was falsely accused of being one of a small group of protesters who assaulted a state trooper. He spent two days in jail and months under the shadow of felony assault charges before the case was dropped because Shell proved he already was in custody — for vandalizing police “do not cross” tape — when the trooper was attacked.

The lawsuit said the pro-Trump demonstrators were “given unrestricted access to the park and law enforcement support” while the anti-Trump protesters “were restricted to a small area, roped in with police tape, and surrounded and interspersed with patrol troopers in riot gear.”

Brionna Aho, a spokeswoman for the Washington Attorney General’s Office, which defended the State Patrol in the lawsuit, referred settlement questions to the state patrol. Washington State Patrol Communications Director Chris Loftis said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit says that Capt. Jonny Alexander, Sgt. Darren Wright and Trooper Guy Rosser were responsible for the arrest of Shell, purportedly for tearing yellow plastic police tape off a sawhorse that had been set up to corral the anti-Trump group.