Prosecutor: 2 officers shot on Cape Cod expected to survive

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two police officers shot while responding to a disturbance on Cape Cod are expected to survive.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says the Falmouth officers were shot around 5:30 p.m. Friday when 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun.

O'Keefe says Koval was shot multiple times and is at a Boston hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The district attorney says one officer was shot twice, once in his bullet proof vest and a second time just above it, and that the officer is being treated at Falmouth Hospital. He's awake and talking to his family.

O'Keefe says the second officer was treated and released after being grazed in the head.

He says "both officers, we are grateful, are going to recover."