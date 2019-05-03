State Police: Santa Fe establishments sold alcohol to minors

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico State Police says that about one in 10 liquor establishments checked during a late April investigation in Santa Fe sold alcohol to minors.

The State Police says its Special Investigations Unit checked 134 establishments and found that 14 sold alcohol to minors, with the investigation resulting in dozens of citations, including 29 for sales to minors.

The State Police noted in a statement that graduation season is starting and said licensees should be extra vigilant in checking IDs and refusing sales to minors.