State revokes licenses of reform school amid abuse probes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — State officials have revoked licenses for the oldest reform school in the country amid multiple state probes into allegations of child abuse at the Pennsylvania campus.

The Department of Human Services announced Monday that all 14 licenses issued to Glen Mills Schools were revoked "following documented instances of abuse against former students of the residential school." The department also cited "gross incompetence, negligence and misconduct in operating the facility."

Glen Mills last week announced layoffs of about 250 staff members following the state's order that remaining students be removed from the Delaware County campus about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

An investigation by The Philadelphia Inquirer earlier this year detailed decades of alleged abuse and cover-ups.

A school spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.