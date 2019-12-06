State to pay $1.7 million after foster family killed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon has agreed to pay $1.7 million to settle claims that the Department of Human Services was partly at fault for the 2017 fatal shootings of a foster family.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s settlement with the family of Donya Adams and her adult daughter Amory Adams was disclosed Nov. 22 in court filings.

Police have said Donya Adams’ 16-year-old foster son shot and killed her and her daughter, as well as his 10-year-old sister Payshience Adams who was being fostered by the same family.

State lawyers agreed to pay $750,000 to each woman’s estate and $200,000 to Donya Adams’ husband, Robert Adams, who discovered the bodies in their Roseburg home in November 2017.

The agreement means the family won’t have to relive the tragedy during lengthy court proceedings, wrote their attorney, David Kramer, in court filings.

Department of Human Services spokesman Jake Sunderland said no one at his agency had comments about the settlement.

The settlement doesn't cover wrongful death claims that may be filed on behalf of the 10-year-old victim.

The alleged shooter, 18-year-old Kevin Adams, faces eight counts of aggravated murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Taxpayers have paid $4.3 million since 2016 to settle five wrongful death claims against the Department of Human Services.