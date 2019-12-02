State trooper charged in crash that injured 2 heads to court

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant charged with drunken driving, assault and other crimes in connection with an off-duty car crash that injured two women is heading to court.

John McDonald is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Middletown Superior Court.

Authorities say the 37-year-old McDonald consumed at least eight alcoholic drinks at an Oxford brew pub during a retirement party for a fellow trooper before the Sept. 25 accident in Southbury.

Troopers say McDonald later ran a stop sign and crashed into another car, injuring a 52-year-old Middlebury woman and her 19-year-old daughter. They have filed a lawsuit against McDonald.

McDonald has been placed on paid leave.

No defense attorney was listed in online court records.