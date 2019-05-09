Stenger appointee to plead guilty; donor also indicted

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A week after former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, two people connected to him face their own court hearings.

Sheila Sweeney, former head of the St. Louis County Economic Development Partnership, is scheduled to plead guilty Friday to an unspecified charge. In a separate hearing, businessman John Rallo faces arraignment.

The hearings were announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis, but a spokeswoman said charges and details about the alleged crimes will remain sealed until Friday.

Stenger pleaded guilty on May 3 to three corruption charges. The plea came just four days after his indictment was announced. He resigned that same day.

Federal prosecutors accused the Democrat of providing political favors to campaign donors, including Rallo.