Stepmom of missing 5-year-old loses custody of 1-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The stepmother of a missing 5-year-old Wichita boy has lost custody of her 1-year-old daughter.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a judge's ruling Friday puts Emily Glass' daughter in state custody. Child welfare officials will decide where she'll live. Glass is charged with child endangerment stemming from her care of the girl, who previously was placed in police protective custody.

The charge was filed after Glass reported her stepson, Lucas Hernandez, missing in February. Glass cared for her daughter and Lucas while the children's father worked out of state for weeks at a time. Lucas' biological mother didn't live in the Wichita area when he disappeared.

Search crews have repeatedly combed Wichita parks and found no sign of Lucas. Police say they don't think he was abducted or walked away.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com