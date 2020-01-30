Stockman Bank employee sentenced for stealing from accounts

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former commercial loan assistant at Stockman Bank in Billings has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the accounts of two customers, including a mentally incompetent elderly man, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Shawn Al Logan, 31, of Shepherd, pleaded guilty to theft, embezzlement, aggravated identity theft and other charges in October. District Judge Susan Watters sentenced him Thursday to four years and nine months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

He was charged with stealing or trying to steal more than $243,000 and was ordered to pay nearly $196,000 in restitution, officials said.

Prosecutors said beginning in September 2017, Logan started making unauthorized withdrawals from the man's account using a debit card he issued. The man's representative, who had power of attorney, lived in Florida, court records said.

Logan also made a series of unauthorized internal transfer from the account of another Stockman Bank customer into the elderly man's account from which Logan would pay his own creditors and transfer money into his own account, prosecutors said.