Stony River man charged in man's 2018 death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — More than a year after a Stony River man died in what was believed to be a suicide, another man has been arrested and charged with his death.

Jason Bobby of Stony River is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and evidence tampering in the May 2018 death of 66-year-old Deacon Evan. Bobby was arrested Thursday.

Alaska State Troopers say Evan's death was believed to be a suicide, then troopers went to the village to investigate.

Troopers say the death was determined to be suspicious and authorities determined Evan's death was staged to look like a suicide.

Bobby is being held in Bethel on $250,000 bail.

The 41-year-old man is represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.