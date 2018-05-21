Suppression of drug evidence after traffic stop affirmed

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A judge who granted a defense motion to suppress evidence against a Delaware man arrested on marijuana and gun charges after a traffic stop has denied a prosecution motion for reargument.

The judge on Thursday affirmed an earlier ruling that Wilmington police had no probable cause to detain Bakr Dillard and call in a drug-sniffing dog after pulling him over for improper window tinting in October.

The judge said officers had no reasonable suspicion that Dillard was engaged in drug-related criminal activity after he and a passenger provided valid documentation and a computer background check yielded no issues regarding Dillard.

Officers nevertheless asked Dillard, who refused consent to search the vehicle, to step out of the car. He was then forced to wait until the dog arrived.