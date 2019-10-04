Supreme Court allows foreign investors to sue state

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court is allowing a group of foreign investors to seek negligence and breach of contract claims against the state over insufficient oversight of projects at the Jay Peak ski resort that authorities say were fraudulent.

The court wrote it its Friday decision that "after inducing plaintiffs to invest in the Jay Peak Projects by promising to provide 'extra safeguard of state oversight,' the Agency of Commerce and Community Development "had a duty to provide that promised oversight." But it failed to do so.

The former owner and president of Jay Peak were accused of misusing more than $200 million raised from foreign investors through the EB-5 visa program. They have reached settlements and pleaded not guilty to federal charges over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant.