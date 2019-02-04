Supreme Court orders new trial for 2 convicted in '08 murder

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for two men convicted of a 2008 murder that involved a dying man's last words and a wife who may have separately plotted to have him killed.

Monday's ruling faulted prosecutors for not producing certain evidence to the defense until a week after the trial began. The court said those actions denied a fair trial to defendants William Brown and Nigil Dawson.

Brown and Dawson were convicted in 2014 of murder and other offenses in the killing of Tracy Crews in his Mercer County home.

The victim's wife initially told investigators her husband had implicated Brown and Dawson before he died. But inmates at a prison in Pennsylvania later told investigators she told them she'd conspired to kill her husband.