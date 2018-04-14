Suspect arrested in Tucson man's drive-by shooting death

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police have made an arrest in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Sgt. Pete Dugan said Friday that 47-year-old Anthony Fimbres has been booked into Pima County Jail on first-degree murder and other charges.

Officers called to a residence April 6 found 51-year-old Jesus Castro and his son with gunshot wounds.

Castro died at a hospital. The son remains in stable condition.

Police say Castro was sitting in his truck talking to his two sons when a vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire.

Dugan says Fimbres owns a vehicle matching the description of the one involved and that was later found on fire.

A search warrant led to additional evidence in Fimbres' home.

Police believe there are additional suspects.

It was not immediately known if Fimbres had retained an attorney.