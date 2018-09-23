Suspect arrested in alleged murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the alleged murder of a Colorado Springs woman has been arrested following a months-long hunt.

Police in Colorado Springs said 31-year-old Charles Valentino Lobato was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder late Friday at a hotel in Castle Rock.

Lobato had been wanted in the January 7 shooting death of 35-year-old Shawnee Tapia outside a liquor store in Colorado Springs.

Police say Lobato had been seen in April in Costilla County near the New Mexico border, where he shot at officers who attempted to make contact with him and fled. No one was injured in that incident.

Lobato's name did not show up Sunday on a database of El Paso County inmates and it was unclear if he was being represented by an attorney.