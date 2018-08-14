https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Suspect-arrested-in-suburban-Kansas-City-stabbing-13154399.php
Suspect arrested in suburban Kansas City stabbing death
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a 57-year-old man in suburban Kansas City.
The Kansas City Star reports that Shawnee police released no details about the suspect in announcing the arrest Monday. The investigation began Aug. 8 when David Paterno was found suffering from serious injuries. Emergency responders rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.
Police say further updates can be expected from Johnson County prosecutors.
