Suspect captured in shooting of youth football coach

PITTSBURGH (AP) — U.S. marshals have captured a man sought in a shooting that wounded a youth football coach during a team practice in a Pittsburgh park.

Anthony Hines was arrested Sunday afternoon in Monroeville. The 33-year-old Sharpsburg man is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses.

Police said the coach was hit multiple times in Friday night's shooting at Mellon Park in the Shadyside neighborhood. He's listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Public safety spokeswoman Alicia George said none of about a dozen players ranging in age from seven to 10 were injured.

The coach told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the shooter was an uncle of one of the players.

It wasn't known Monday if Hines has retained an attorney.