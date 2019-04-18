Suspect dead after shooting that injured police officer

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A Nez Perce Tribal Police officer was shot and injured at his Lewiston home Wednesday, and the suspect was killed in a police shooting a short time later.

Officer Josh Rigney, who was shot twice, underwent surgery and is in fair condition at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center on Thursday, the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department said.

The suspect, 36-year-old Daniel "Danny" Cook Jr., died at a hospital of multiple gunshot wounds.

Cook reportedly drove to Rigney's neighborhood about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Neighbor Rose Covey told the Lewiston Tribune that the man, whom she had never met, was looking through her windows. She questioned him, and Cook reportedly asked her where the "tribal cop" lived.

Covey said she told the man she wasn't sure, but she pointed next door to where a Nez Perce Tribal Police patrol car was parked in front of an apartment complex. She said that's when the man believed to be Cook drove next door and began firing a weapon, hitting Rigney twice before fleeing the scene.

Rigney's wife called emergency services. Meanwhile, several officers with the Lewiston Police Department pursued Cook.

Cook shot at the pursuing officers from several locations around Lewiston while driving, but he ultimately stopped and exchanged gunfire with three officers, police said.

None of the Lewiston police officers were injured. Cook died of his wounds at a nearby hospital.

The Idaho State Police is investigating the shootings. Several other agencies, including the FBI and the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Offices, are assisting in the investigation.