Suspect in 1986 killing of girl expected in court

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The suspect in the rape and killing of an 11-year-old Connecticut girl more than three decades ago is expected to appear in court to face charges.

Authorities say 53-year-old Marc Karun will likely appear Monday in Superior Court in Norwalk to face charges of first-degree sexual assault and murder in the 1986 slaying of Kathleen Flynn in Norwalk.

Karun was arrested at his Stetson, Maine, home last week and extradited to Connecticut on Friday. He has been held over the weekend on $5 million bond.

Police allege Karun, a former Norwalk resident, killed the girl as the sixth grader was walking the roughly half-mile home from Ponus Ridge Middle School.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday with lawyers who will be representing Karun in Connecticut.