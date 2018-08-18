Suspect in UK Parliament crash charged with attempted murder

Photo: Salih Khater, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 This is an undated image of Salih Khater taken from his Facebook page. Khater, a 29-year-old British citizen of Sudanese origin, was arrested at the scene of the Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018 car crash outside the Houses of Parliament on suspicion of "the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism," police said. Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, was arrested Tuesday after striking cyclists, then plowing his car into a security barrier. (Salih Khater, Facebook via AP) less This is an undated image of Salih Khater taken from his Facebook page. Khater, a 29-year-old British citizen of Sudanese origin, was arrested at the scene of the Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018 car crash outside the ... more Photo: Salih Khater, AP Suspect in UK Parliament crash charged with attempted murder 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament has been charged with attempted murder, police in London said Saturday

The Metropolitan Police force said 29-year-old Salih Khater faces two charges — trying to kill police officers, and trying to kill members of the public.

Three people were injured when Khater, a British citizen originally from Sudan, hit a group of cyclists before colliding with security outside Parliament on Tuesday. Police say that was an attempt to murder police officers.

One injured person was treated at the scene and two were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.

Within minutes of Tuesday's morning rush-hour crash, police flooded the streets around Parliament and cordoned off an area of the city that is home to government buildings and tourist attractions including Westminster Abbey.

The crash came less than 18 months after an attacker plowed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people, then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead in a courtyard outside Parliament.

Less than three months later, a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three men abandoned the vehicle and attacked weekend revelers in the nearby Borough Market. Eight people were killed and 48 injured.

In June 2017, a far-right extremist drove a van into a crowd of worshippers leaving a London mosque, killing one man and injuring eight others.

Police say that because of the methodology and iconic location, prosecutors are treating the Parliament crash as terrorism, although Khater has not been charged with a terrorist offense.

Khater is due to appear in a London court on Monday.