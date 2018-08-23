Suspect in black man's stabbing uses racial epithet in video

This undated photo provided by the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office shows Joden Rocco, charged with homicide in connection with the fatal stabbing of Dulane Cameron Jr. early Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, outside a bar in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Activists say the stabbing of a 24-year-old black man outside a popular Pittsburgh bar should be investigated as a hate crime after video emerged of the white suspect using a racial epithet.

Joden Rocco is charged with homicide in connection with the death of Dulane Cameron Jr. Police say he started a confrontation with Cameron on a sidewalk near Tequila Cowboy early Sunday and stabbed him in the neck.

An Instagram video posted by WPXI-TV shows 24-year-old Rocco saying that he's trying to see how many times he can use a racial epithet before being thrown out of bars.

A spokesman for District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala says no decision has been made about additional charges.

The Allegheny County Public Defender's office is representing Rocco but says it can't comment.