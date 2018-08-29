Suspect in death of 77-year-old man held without bail

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston man suspected of killing a 77-year-old man who had just collected a lottery prize has been held without bail.

Ramon Rodriguez-Delgado was held after pleading not guilty to murder in the July 26 stabbing death of Marcelino Perez.

Prosecutors say the victim was involved in a private lottery. On the day of the stabbing, a man is seen on security cameras entering Perez's building in the city's Dorchester neighborhood to deliver prize money.

Authorities say after that man leaves, the 41-year-old Rodriguez-Delgado is seen on video entering Perez's building and leaving 30 minutes later. The victim's body was found by relatives later that day.

The suspect's lawyer says his client was visiting family who live in Perez's building and there is no physical evidence tying him to the scene.