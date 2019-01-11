https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Suspect-in-death-of-child-in-Stanley-now-faces-13526606.php
Suspect in death of child in Stanley now faces murder charge
STANLEY, N.D. (AP) — A manslaughter count against a Fargo man accused in the death of his girlfriend's 6-month-old son in Stanley has been upgraded to a murder charge.
Authorities allege 24-year-old Cody Faltersack was alone with the child last November when emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive child. The boy later died at a Minot hospital of brain trauma.
The Minot Daily News reports the murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison without parole. Faltersack made his initial court appearance on the new charge Thursday and will enter a plea later.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com
