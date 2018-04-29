Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison

Now Playing:

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) — A man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy was held in the state's maximum-security prison on Sunday pending his initial court appearance.

John Williams was transferred to the Maine State Prison in Warren after his arrest on Saturday, the fourth day of a massive manhunt in the central part of the state.

Williams, who's expected in court on Monday or Tuesday, is accused of killing Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole, 61, early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock.

Helicopters, tactical vehicles and rifle-toting law enforcement officers poured into the region, putting residents on edge, but that gave way to relief when Williams was taken into custody outside a remote cabin.

Shirtless and shoeless when captured, Williams, 29, appeared to be exhausted when he was led out of the woods.

Cole's brother, Tom Cole, said that people were honking their car horns as they drove by his house on Saturday.

















Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened road in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (Maine State Police via AP) less This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 5 Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams toward a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened roadside in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT less Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams toward a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 3 of 5 Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened roadside in Norridgewock. Officials said the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT less Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams to a police cruiser Saturday, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 4 of 5 Police walk down railroad tracks during a search for suspect John Williams off the Martin Stream Road Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that 29-year-old John Williams was in custody Saturday but provided no details of the arrest. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened roadside in Norridgewock. Officials say the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (David Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT less Police walk down railroad tracks during a search for suspect John Williams off the Martin Stream Road Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Image 5 of 5 Police run to the scene where suspect John Williams was apprehended during a manhunt on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Fairfield, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that 29-year-old John Williams was in custody Saturday but provided no details of the arrest. Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Deputy Sheriff Eugene Cole early Wednesday after the two had an encounter on a darkened roadside in Norridgewock. Officials say the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store. (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT less Police run to the scene where suspect John Williams was apprehended during a manhunt on Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Fairfield, Maine. The Maine Department of Public Safety reported that 29-year-old John ... more Photo: David Leaming, AP Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

"The whole town was celebrating with me," he told WMTW-TV.

During the manhunt, area residents were discouraged from holding any sort of public memorial because law enforcement didn't want any mass gatherings.

Tom Cole said the grieving for his brother can start now that Williams is in custody. Eugene Cole's funeral will be May 7 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Williams couldn't be reached for comment while in custody, and it was unknown if he had a lawyer who could comment for him. A lawyer likely will be appointed for him at his initial court appearance.

Williams' family members also couldn't be reached for comment.

___

This story has been corrected to show Cpl. Eugene Cole was 61, not 62.