Suspect in elderly mother's kidnapping returned to Reno

This Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 image provided by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Hillygus. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno man who was arrested in California as a suspect in the kidnapping of his 80-year-old mother from a nursing home has been returned to Nevada to face criminal charges.

Police apprehended 52-year-old Roger Hillygus Aug. 16 after a standoff with a SWAT team in suburban Los Angeles.

He was extradited back to Reno Wednesday on charges of kidnapping a person over 60 years old and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Hillygus was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Reno police say he took his mother, Sue Hillygus, from a Reno facility home month. They say she suffers from dementia and he's not her legal guardian.

It's not clear if Roger Hillygus has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.