Suspect in fatal shooting at Hartford club arraigned

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with killing one person and injuring two others during a dispute at a Hartford nightclub last weekend that left a total of five people shot has been held in $1.75 million bond.

Joshua Saez, 30, who was also shot at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, was arraigned Tuesday in his hospital room on multiple charges including murder. A message was left with the public defender's office.

Saez is charged with fatally shooting Marquis Treadwell, 28, following an argument. Saez also shot a woman who was with Treadwell and a third person, police said.

Police are still searching for the person they say shot Saez and another bystander.

According to the arrest warrant, the sequence of events was captured on surveillance video. After Saez shoots Treadwell, another man walks over to Treadwell, who hands him a gun. The second gunman then shoots at Saez, wounding him, according to authorities.

Several police officers who were posted outside because of past problems at the club responded immediately and probably saved lives, Mayor Luke Bronin said.

The state Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner shut down the club on Tuesday.