Suspect in fatal shooting of Orem officer identified

A picture of Joseph Shinners, a Provo police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is projected at the Provo City Center building during a news conference on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Shinners, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive, was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire. (Evan Cobb/The Daily Herald via AP) less A picture of Joseph Shinners, a Provo police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is projected at the Provo City Center building during a news conference on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. ... more Photo: Evan Cobb, AP Photo: Evan Cobb, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Suspect in fatal shooting of Orem officer identified 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of fatally shooting a Provo police officer has been identified as a 40-year-old with an extensive criminal record dating back more than two decades.

Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said Monday that Matt Frank Hoover was wanted on two drug-related felony warrants when officers encountered him in a shopping center parking lot Saturday in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Police say Hoover fatally shot officer Joseph Shinners.

Colledge says Hoover is in stable condition at a hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and drug and weapons crimes but has not been charged.

Hoover doesn't have a listed attorney.

Online Utah court records show Hoover has pleaded guilty to several drug-related crimes, theft and forgery dating back to 1995.