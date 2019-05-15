Suspect in shooting death of Woonsocket man appears in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting death of a man found slumped over the steering wheel of his SUV in Providence last month has been held without bail.

Sigismund Dantzler, of Lincoln, appeared in court Wednesday in connection with the April 16 shooting death of Jose Santos, of Woonsocket.

The 36-year-old Dantzler did not enter pleas to charges of murder and conspiracy.

Dantzler fled the area but was tracked down in New York City earlier this month. Police previously said the suspect and victim knew each other but have not provided a motive.

Police have said they're looking for at least one other suspect, but no more arrests have been announced.

A message was left with Dantzler's attorney.