Suspect in standoff with police in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A section of downtown Los Angeles is off-limits during the morning rush as police try to get a kidnapping suspect in a car to surrender.

A standoff has been underway for several hours Tuesday, and police have brought in armored vehicles to prevent the car from moving.

Authorities have been seeking 27-year-old Robert Anthony Camou since witnesses reported seeing 31-year-old Amanda Kathleen Custer being put into the back of a car on Monday in suburban Monrovia.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Scott Hoglund says officers found blood at the scene.

Hoglund says Monrovia police have handled numerous domestic violence incidents involving the pair.