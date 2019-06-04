Suspect killed, 2 officers hurt in suburban NY drug raid

ARDLSEY, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say a suspect in a drug bust was killed and two police officers were injured during a shootout at a motel in Westchester County.

The Journal News reports that the officers, from the Greenburgh and Dobbs Ferry departments, were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries following the incident on Monday night in Ardsley.

Village police say officers were helping the FBI with a drug raid at the Ardsley Acres motel when the suspect opened fire at around 10:30 p.m.

