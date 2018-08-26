Suspect killed by Colorado officer responding to fight

Westminster, Colo. (AP) — A suspect has died after being shot by police in a Denver suburb following a confrontation with an officer who was responding to a report of several men fighting in a road.

Westminster police said in a statement that the suspect and a second man refused to obey an officer's commands and began advancing on the officer.

That led to a physical altercation in which the officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The identities of the suspect and the officer were not disclosed.

Police investigator Cheri Spottke said Sunday that the second suspect had been released pending charges. She says the officer was not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.