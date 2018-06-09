Suspect said to have confessed to killing girl in Germany













Photo: Boris Roessler, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Roses cover the photo of the 14-year-old killed schoolgirl in Wiesbaden, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. A young Iraqi man suspected in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in western Germany has been arrested in his homeland. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) less Roses cover the photo of the 14-year-old killed schoolgirl in Wiesbaden, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. A young Iraqi man suspected in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in western Germany has been ... more Photo: Boris Roessler, AP Image 2 of 4 The search photo provided by Wiesbaden, western Germany, police shows 20-years-old Iraqi Ali Basar who is suspected of raping and killing a 14-years-old girl. (Polizei Wiesbaden via AP) The search photo provided by Wiesbaden, western Germany, police shows 20-years-old Iraqi Ali Basar who is suspected of raping and killing a 14-years-old girl. (Polizei Wiesbaden via AP) Photo: ---, AP Image 3 of 4 Police officers block a road near Wiesbaden, Germany, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The body of the 14-year-old girl, who had been missing since May 22, was found Wednesday on the outskirts of Wiesbaden. (Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) less Police officers block a road near Wiesbaden, Germany, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The body of the 14-year-old girl, who had been missing since May 22, was found Wednesday on the outskirts of Wiesbaden. (Foto: Boris ... more Photo: Boris Roessler, AP Image 4 of 4 Roses cover the photo of the 14-year-old killed schoolgirl in Wiesbaden, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. A young Iraqi man suspected in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in western Germany has been arrested in his homeland. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) less Roses cover the photo of the 14-year-old killed schoolgirl in Wiesbaden, Germany, Friday, June 8, 2018. A young Iraqi man suspected in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in western Germany has been ... more Photo: Boris Roessler, AP Suspect said to have confessed to killing girl in Germany 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — An official in Iraq's Dohuk province says it will be up to provincial authorities to decide if the suspect in the rape and killing of a 14-year-old girl in Germany will be extradited.

The official told The Associated Press Saturday that the suspect — identified by German authorities as 20-year-old Ali Bashar — confessed to the killing after his arrest Friday.

The official says he told police "he was on a trip with the woman, they had an argument and she tried to call the police, which led to him killing her."

The official requested anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

German officials have said the girl disappeared on May 22 and her body was found Wednesday. Bashar left Germany for Iraq with his family last week.