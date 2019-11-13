Suspect shot on California school campus during pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say a man being pursued by sheriff’s deputies was fatally shot on the grounds of a high school, but no students or faculty were involved.

Sheriff’s Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez says the shooting occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Esteban Torres High School in unincorporated East Los Angeles. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles Unified School District Police Sgt. Rudy Perez told The Los Angeles Times that a suspect deputies had been chasing ran onto the campus. Navarro-Suarez could not immediately confirm that account.

The Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that no students or faculty were involved.

Authorities did not immediately have information about what prompted the shooting and why the man was being pursued.