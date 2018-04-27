Suspects in brutal Scottsdale ATM assault arrested

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police say they have apprehended two suspects in an ATM assault in which the victim's ear was partially bitten off.

Police spokesman Benjamin Hoster said Friday that 30-year-old Kenneth Martin Mikell and 34-year-old Jessica Christine Evans have been booked on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Authorities say the incident occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. in downtown.

The male victim was using an ATM that the suspects had just used when the suspects returned.

Police say Mikell attacked the victim and the two ended up on the ground. That's when Mikell bit a portion of the victim's left ear off.

Witnesses say Evans was trying to manipulate the ATM during the struggle.

The suspects then fled the area.

It was not immediately known if they had attorneys.