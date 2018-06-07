Sweden truck attacker convicted, given life sentence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An Uzbek man who drove stolen truck into crowd in Stockholm, killing five people and wounding 14 others, has been convicted of terror-related murder and given a life sentence.

Rakmat Akilov had said he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the Islamic State group. In January, he was charged with terror-related murder and attempted murder for the attack with a stolen beer truck on April 7, 2017.

The victims were a British man, a Belgian woman and three Swedes, including an 11-year-old girl.